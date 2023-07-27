KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Trading Up 6.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Argus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

