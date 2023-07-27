Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GOVT opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

