Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

