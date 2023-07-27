Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,021 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

