Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,544,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.