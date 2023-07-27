Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

