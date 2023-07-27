Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Signal news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.