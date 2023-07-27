Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

