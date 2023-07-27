Cwm LLC Acquires 2,406 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

CTRA opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

