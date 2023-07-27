Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.02 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $711,277.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.61 per share, for a total transaction of $250,778.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,026.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,277.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,519 shares of company stock worth $13,924,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.