Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 71,867 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,867 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 730,206 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:AM opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

