Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $4,800,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

