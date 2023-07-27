Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.13.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

