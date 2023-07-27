KeyCorp Raises PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $48.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PROG by 5.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PROG by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.