Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

R has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

NYSE:R opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

