Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,228,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 194,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

