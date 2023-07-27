Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Stephens

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.25.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $256.07 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.