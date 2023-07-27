TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

