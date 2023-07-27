Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $670.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $575.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 40,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

