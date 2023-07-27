OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 36.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in OneMain by 1.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

