RTX (NYSE:RTX) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.96.
RTX Stock Performance
NYSE RTX opened at $86.30 on Thursday. RTX has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
