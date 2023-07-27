WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of WONDF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
