WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WONDF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. It offers crypto asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including retail and institutional crypto trading, staking products, and B2B crypto payment processing.

