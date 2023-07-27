WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDFGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WONDF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. It offers crypto asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including retail and institutional crypto trading, staking products, and B2B crypto payment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.