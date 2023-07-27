Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,851,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,412,662.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

