Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tokens.com Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTC:SMURF opened at 0.19 on Thursday. Tokens.com has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.15.

Tokens.com Company Profile

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

