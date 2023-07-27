Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Tokens.com Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of OTC:SMURF opened at 0.19 on Thursday. Tokens.com has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.15.
Tokens.com Company Profile
