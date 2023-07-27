Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.45-$22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 billion-$38.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.39 billion.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $457.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

