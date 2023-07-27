Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.95.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

