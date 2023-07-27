TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $95.66 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

