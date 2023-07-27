Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.80-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.48-$3.58 EPS.

Linde stock opened at $388.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.64. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $391.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.07.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

