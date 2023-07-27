TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $95.66 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.