Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $281.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $254.24 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average is $301.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

