Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $590.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.29.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $575.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.10. The company has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

