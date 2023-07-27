Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

