Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.01 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.46-$0.48 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.95.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,030,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

