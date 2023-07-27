Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,844,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

