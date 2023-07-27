EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 126.8% during the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.20.

NYSE:EGP opened at $184.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.92. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

