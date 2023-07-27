Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TM opened at $165.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor



Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

