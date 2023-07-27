Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Clean Harbors by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

