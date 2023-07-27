Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,492 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 355,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.