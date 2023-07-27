Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.