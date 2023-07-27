Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after buying an additional 2,358,866 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

