Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

