Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $52.23 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.