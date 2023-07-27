Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 906 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of CSGP opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

