Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $184.61 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.