Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

