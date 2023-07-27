Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of UGI worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in UGI by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 126,205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

