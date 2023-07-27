CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

