Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

