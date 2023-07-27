Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of UGI worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Insider Activity at UGI

UGI Price Performance

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.19%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

