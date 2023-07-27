Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $392,041 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

PFGC stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.